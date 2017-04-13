Taste-Testing The New Mystery ‘Peeps’ Flavors On 5NEWS This Morning

Posted 8:48 am, April 13, 2017, by

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Easter is just around the corner, and companies are releasing all kinds of treats with new flavors to celebrate the season.

Peeps, the marshmallow candies shaped like chickens and bunnies, are joining the fun by coming out with three mystery flavors.

But what DO they taste like? We grabbed a few packs for April, Charlie and Chris to try!

Past mystery flavors have included Buttered Popcorn, Sour Green Apple, Chocolate Milk and Fruit Punch. Get the mysterious treats at Wal-Mart now and stock up for Easter.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s