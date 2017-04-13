Taste-Testing The New Mystery ‘Peeps’ Flavors On 5NEWS This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Easter is just around the corner, and companies are releasing all kinds of treats with new flavors to celebrate the season.

Peeps, the marshmallow candies shaped like chickens and bunnies, are joining the fun by coming out with three mystery flavors.

But what DO they taste like? We grabbed a few packs for April, Charlie and Chris to try!

Past mystery flavors have included Buttered Popcorn, Sour Green Apple, Chocolate Milk and Fruit Punch. Get the mysterious treats at Wal-Mart now and stock up for Easter.