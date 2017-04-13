Tax Professionals Are Prepared To Work Through The Easter Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Most employees at tax offices were simply too busy to talk because they're swamped with last minute returns. Local accountants are even prepared to cut their Easter activities short to keep their doors open.

"We'll probably have at least one person here, maybe myself taking appointments and calls if anyone happens to come by," said Amber Tejada, CPA and owner of Liberty Tax Service in Fayetteville.

It's a stressful season for accountants in every state as the final tax deadline inches closer and closer. With teams working around the clock to meet deadline, management teams are taking the extra mile to keep stress levels at a low for their team.

"They actually bring in Blue Cliff College and they give us chair-side massages and then we also have an independent contractor that comes in and we get the full deal after tax season," said Hayley Clark, assistant at Kieth Glass, CPA.

Even though Monday is considered a federal holiday, a lot of tax offices will be open anyway. The last day to file taxes is on Tuesday, April 18th.