Van Buren Church Hosts Annual Easter Drive-Thru Depiction

VAN BUREN (KFSM)- Many years ago, the Easter drive-thru depiction at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Van Buren started out with three scenes, it has no grown into 15 scenes with more than 50 actors.

"It's just the story of Jesus," Barbara Seftner, first-time visitor said. "From his birth to his death and resurrection, it's a good reminder. This is the time of the year we celebrate that."

Travelers have been driving in from as far as Chester and Pea Ridge, as well as those who come every year.

"It's great," Mary Chastain said. "We had service at our church last night and this just kind of tops it off again tonight."

Some drivers even circled back to go through the exhibit several times.

"Each time we've gotten better and have gone slower and been able to see all of it better," Chastain said.

Church members said regardless of belief, everyone can enjoy the Easter exhibit.

"You don't have to go to church here," Deacon Dewayne Jones said. "We are just glad to share what we like to do. It's fun. We have a good time and enjoy what we do. We talk to the kids, we wave at the people. We want them to know it's a fun life and a fun church."

Visitors are given a disk to listen to while they enjoy the drive-thru.

The drama will be going on until Saturday (Apr. 15) night and admission is free.

For more information about the event, visit the church's event Facebook page.