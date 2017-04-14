Arkansas Supreme Court Halts Execution Of Bruce Ward

Posted 6:10 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20PM, April 14, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for inmate Bruce Ward.

Ward is one of seven inmates scheduled to be executed starting on Monday (April 17).

Ward was convicted of capital murder in 1990. Ward murdered Little Rock store clerk Rebecca Lynn Doss when she was 18.

The office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sent the following statement:

“Bruce Ward was convicted of capital murder in 1990 and the State Supreme Court has previously upheld his conviction. The Court granted a stay of Ward’s scheduled execution today but offered no reason for doing so. Attorney General Rutledge is evaluating options on how to proceed.”

