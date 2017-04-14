Aspirin Could Help Fight Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You probably know aspirin can be an effective pain reliever, but new research has found it could also fight cancer.

New research from Harvard found regular doses of aspirin may reduce the risk of dying from cancer.

In men, it was a 15% lower risk and 7% in women.

The largest impact is on people battling colorectal cancer, but researchers suspect it may help those fighting prostate, lung and breast cancers too.

However, check with your doctor if you should take a daily aspirin.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems