How To Avoid Snakes In The Grass During Your Easter Egg Hunt

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A venomous snake show brought many of Arkansas' most dangerous snakes to the forefront. With snakes being highly active in the spring, learning how to be prepared for an encounter is vital this time of year. Especially with children searching through the grass for Easter eggs.

Those who attended could look, but couldn't touch. The snake show at the River Valley Nature Center was serious business.

"It really is because everyone starts asking questions, 'Why are there so many snakes out?' This is kind of like the storms in the spring. It happens every spring, snakes come out of their hibernation. And they're more active and you're more likely to encounter more in the spring," explained one of the show's presenters, Brad Birchfield.

From rattle snakes to copperheads and cotton mouths, the show included most of the venomous snakes in Arkansas.

More importantly, it included the information needed to stay safe. Birchfield and his co-presenter, Jeremy Sloan are members of the Arkansas Herpetological Society.

"The best advice is if you see a snake, take two steps back and just leave it alone. More bites occur when people are trying to kill or capture the snake. Just don't mess with it and your chances of being harmed are greatly reduced," Birchfield said.

Those in attendance didn't have to be told twice; though some couldn't help snapping a few photos.

"They're really well received by the public," said Birchfield of the shows, "It's interesting; people that like snakes come because they like to see them, but people that hate them come because they want to hate them up close and personal."

Birchfield says they put on dozens of these type of programs in the summer.