Johnny Depp, Damien Echols Join Hundreds Protesting Executions On Steps Of State Capitol

April 14, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Hundreds of people have gathered on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol on Friday (April 14) to protest the execution of seven death row inmates slated to start next week.

The inmates’ executions will be spread over a 10-day period starting on Monday (April 17).

Actor Johnny Depp and former death row inmate Damien Echols attended the rally to protest the executions. Echols was convicted of killing three West Memphis boys in 1993 and sentenced to death. He was later released in 2011.

Echols spoke to the crowd about his ordeal, saying that it still causes him pain years later.

