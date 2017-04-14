× Macon, Barford To Enter NBA Draft But Won’t Hire Agents

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon helped turned the Arkansas basketball program around in their first season on campus and now they’re going to test the NBA Draft waters.

The guard tandem announced their intentions on Friday but will not hire agents, meaning they could return to the Razorbacks for their senior season. Players have until May 24, 10 days after the NBA scouting combine, to make their final decision of entering the draft or returning to school.

“The new rule for the NBA Draft provides a great opportunity for these guys to workout with NBA teams and get the necessary feedback to make an informed decision,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “Daryl and Jaylen had productive years for us and we will support them every step of the way through this process.”

Barford averaged 12.8 points for Arkansas after joining the team as the top rated junior college player in the country.

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA and this gives me the chance to go through the process and be evaluated by teams,” Barford said.

Macon averaged 13.4 points per game and had a career high 30 against Ole Miss on Feb. 18 while he led the team in assists.

“My ultimate goal is to play at the next level and this is an opportunity to see where I stand and get feedback from NBA teams,” Macon said.