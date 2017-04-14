× Pulaski County Judge Issues Restraining Order Against State Of Arkansas From Using Execution Drugs

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An Arkansas judge issued a temporary retraining order on Friday (April 14) blocking the use of one of the drugs being used in the lethal injections scheduled to start on Monday (April 17).

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued the temporary retraining order against the state of Arkansas, stopping the scheduled executions until further notice.

Judd Deere, communications director for the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case.

“As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case. Attorney General Rutledge intends to file an emergency request with the Arkansas Supreme Court to vacate the order as soon as possible,” Deere said.

This ruling comes the same day the Arkansas Supreme Court halted the execution of inmate Bruce Ward.