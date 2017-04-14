Rogers Teacher Receives Educator Of The Year Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A group of elementary students in Rogers have been keeping a big secret from their favorite teacher. Students at Northside Elementary surprised their teacher with the Educator of the Year award.

Kyle Schoeller is a one of a kind teacher.

"He just adds enthusiasm to the school life students love coming to school because it's a fun place to be and they know they are accepted at school," Principal Anita Turner said.

Turner said students are drawn to his carefree and charismatic personality.

"He likes to lighten the mood by making jokes and it's really fun for us to like joke along with him. They love him because he's a lot of fun and he's wild and crazy," she said.

For Kyle, he is just doing what he loves.

"I'm speechless because this has been my dream since I was 9 years old to just teach and just make a positive impact in Rogers," he said.

The Educator of the Year award is given out by the Lowell Chamber of Commerce. It is a way to encourage teachers in the area to go above and beyond for their students.