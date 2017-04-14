Rogers Teacher Receives Educator Of The Year Award

Posted 9:42 pm, April 14, 2017, by

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A group of elementary students in Rogers have been keeping a big secret from their favorite teacher. Students at Northside Elementary surprised their teacher with the Educator of the Year award.

Kyle Schoeller is a one of a kind teacher.

"He just adds enthusiasm to the school life students love coming to school because it's a fun place to be and they know they are accepted at school," Principal Anita Turner said.

Turner said students are drawn to his carefree and charismatic personality.

"He likes to lighten the mood by making jokes and it's really fun for us to like joke along with him. They love him because he's a lot of fun and he's wild and crazy," she said.

For Kyle, he is just doing what he loves.

 

"I'm speechless because this has been my dream since I was 9 years old to just teach and just make a positive impact in Rogers," he said.

The Educator of the Year award is given out by the Lowell Chamber of Commerce. It is a way to encourage teachers in the area to go above and beyond for their students.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s