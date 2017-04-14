Son Of Holocaust Survivor Speaks Out About Comments Made By White House Press Secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bentonville (KFSM) -- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been under fire this week following his comments about Adolf Hitler and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

What followed was a series of explanations, clarifications and apologies.

A Bentonville man whose mother was a Holocaust survivor was outraged with Spicer's comments during such a sacred time as the Passover.

"Knowing what I know about what my mom went through and listening to these comments tells me that there's a disconnect between what is readily available information and what this person is saying," Jacob Schnur said.

Despite the public apology, Schnur said he would've liked to see a more vocal response from the head of the administration.

"I would've liked to have seen the administration, President Donald Trump state that what his secretary, what his press secretary said was wrong," Schnur said.

Moving forward, Spicer said, "My goal now and then is to stay focused on Assad and I should have."