Two Injured In Shooting In Little Flock, Suspect Barricaded

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — According to Little Flock police, a standoff is underway after two people were shot early Friday morning (April 14) at the Fairways At Lost Springs Apartments.

Little Flock Police Chief Jesse Martinez said the suspect is barricaded in the complex, and the Benton County SWAT team is negotiating with him and standing by.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time, and the conditions of the victims is unknown. They were transported to area hospitals.

Everyone in the vicinity has been evacuated and police do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

