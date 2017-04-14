× Wild Ending Sends Arkansas Home A Winner Against Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There’s something about game two of SEC series that is giving Arkansas issues.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, Georgia’s defense had a major meltdown in extra innings.

Even Lee was able to score from first on a sacrifice bunt attempt, thanks to two throwing errors, as the Razorbacks edged the Bulldogs 5-4 to take the series at Baum Stadium.

Lee walked to start the home half of the 10th inning then Eric Cole tried to move him up to second with the sac bunt. Georgia pitcher Blake Cairnes fielded the bunt but his throw went down the right field line, allowing Lee to move to third. The throw in from right field then sailed over the catcher and got far enough away for Lee to make a break for the plate. The Bulldogs’ throw home was then nowhere near the plate, allowing Lee to score the winning run.

Arkansas (28-8, 10-4 SEC) led 4-2 going into the ninth inning and the Razorbacks looked to get out of a jam with a double play ball but Carson Shaddy’s relay throw to first was wide, allowing a second run to score and tied the game.

Luke Bonfield gave Arkansas their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run to left, his seventh of the season. The Razorbacks added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a Jake Arledge RBI single.

The Razorbacks will go for the three game sweep on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.