April The Giraffe Gives Birth At New York Zoo

HARPURSVILLE, NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– This is not a drill! Millions of people have been watching a live cam of April the Giraffe, waiting for her to give birth. On Saturday (April 15), the time finally came, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Animal Adventure Park confirmed the news in a video on their Facebook page around 7:30 a.m.

This is April’s fourth calf, but the first for Animal Adventure Park. The zoo says the newborn is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and stand about 6 feet tall at birth.

The zoo began streaming live footage of April’s pen on Feb. 10, but the feed was briefly banned from YouTube for “nudity and sexual content” two weeks later. It was quickly restored, and has attracted millions of loyal viewers since.

The average giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months, the zoo said. The calf is born with hooves-first, followed by its snout.