Attorney General Rutledge Files A Motion To Reconsider Bruce Ward's Stay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a motion with the Arkansas Supreme Court to reconsider the order that granted Bruce Ward a stay of execution.

The Arkansas Supreme Court issued the stay for Ward Friday. They did not offer any reason for granting his stay. He is one of the 7 death row inmates and was scheduled to be executed on Monday, April 17.

Ward was on death row for the strangulation death of 18-year-old Rebecca Lynn Doss. He has been on death row since 1990.

The stay was requested after Ward’s attorney said he was denied access to independent mental health experts in his case.