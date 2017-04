WEST FORK (KFSM) — The West Fork Fire Department confirmed to 5NEWS that early Saturday (April 15) they received an emergency call about “a man down.”

The person was found at Interstate 49 south, off Exit 53 on Bullard Road.

Arkansas State Police and other agencies responded to the call.

The West Fork Fire Department said that the Washington County Coroner was called to the scene to recover a body.

STORY DEVELOPING