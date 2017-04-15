× Check the Webb: Easter Sunday Weather

First off Happy Easter everyone! What can we expect for the area as we head out on Easter Sunday? Well, in short, rain.

Showers and t-storms are looking likely as we head into Easter. If you have any plans to attend church services Easter Sunday, take the umbrella with you. Rain chances are greatest for Northwest Arkansas tomorrow morning with showers and storm becoming more scattered as the line moves South.

The showers/storms Sunday morning will most likely be widespread.

By Sunday afternoon we should begin to see some breaks in the rain, so if you have any outdoor plans this would probably be the best time to get them in. It’s not all bad news though. First off, we still need the rain. Most of the region is still in a moderate to severe drought.

It will also help take some of the pollen out of the air, which should be GREAT news for any allergy sufferers out there. The severe threat with these storms is also not all that high. It is spring in Arkansas which means we can’t rule out the severe threat entirely, but should a storm become severe, strong winds will be the primary threat.

As far as the rest of the week is concerned, there is still a decent shot at some rain Monday. Again the severe threat will not be high with this. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday, most of us should remain dry and even see quite a bit of sunshine. We’ll all be keeping an eye on the weather Thursday-Saturday though.

This (at least for now) appears to be our next best chance of seeing t-storms of the stronger variety in the area. It’s still too far away to give any specifics, but it is something to keep in mind for any of you trying to make any late week plans.

Hope everyone enjoys the rest of their weekend!

– Chris