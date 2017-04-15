Kids Enjoy Reading With The Razorbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Razorback athletes are feeling the need to read as they teamed up with the Kappa Delta Pi education honor society for the annual "Reading with the Razorbacks" event.

It was held at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Children's library section.

For the past four years volleyball player Breana Jones has been the first to sign up. It's an event she holds near to her heart.

"I love reading aloud; I love reading books with kids and things like that ... getting them excited about reading," said Jones.

As an elementary education major this is the first time she gets bring both of her worlds together for a good cause. The memories she made Saturday (April 15) she says will last her a lifetime.

While listening to their favorite book be read aloud, kids personalized book marks to take home, and of course call the hogs with their favorite razorbacks.

All the kids who participated Saturday got to take home a book to enjoy during their personal time.

The event is sponsored by Kappa Delta Pi at the University of Arkansas.