× Motion Filed On Behalf Of McKesson To Vacate TRO And Dismiss Their Case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — McKesson Medical-Surgical has filed a motion to vacate the Temporary Restraining Order and dismiss their case before Judge Griffen.

McKesson has filed this motion because they feel that “the imminent danger that defendants would use McKesson’s property … has been addressed by the Federal Court’s Preliminary Injunction Order.”

They feel there is no longer a need for the restraining order at this time.

“The Attorney General is pleased that McKesson Medical-Surgical has requested to vacate the Temporary Restraining Order and dismiss their case. Based on this filing to end the case, the State Supreme Court should act soon to vacate Judge Griffen’s order, allowing the Arkansas Department of Correction to use the drug for executions,” said Judd Deere, Communications Director for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said he would meet with the state’s lawyers and its prison officials on Monday (April 17) to review how the state will handle the seven prisoner executions.