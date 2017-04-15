Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Enchilada Rice Skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week’s Hey Good Cooking, Megan Graddy joins Heather Artripe, Outreach Coordinator at Ozark Natural Foods for another healthy and dish.

This recipe can be modified by whatever left overs or veggies you have on hand, so feel free to experiment!

Enchilada Rice Skillet

Ingredients:

2 C cooked rice

2 Tbl oil

½ onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 C corn

1 C black beans

1 can enchilada sauce (we are using mild green)

1 Tbl garlic granules

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp Mexican oregano

1 C shredded cheese

Chopped fresh cilantro to taste

Directions

Cook rice according to directions.

Heat oil in a large skillet and add your garlic, onion, and bell pepper.

Cook stirring, frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes.

Stir in rice, corn, black beans, enchilada sauce, 1 tbsp. cilantro, chili powder, cumin, and Mexican oregano until well combined and heated throughout.

Add salt and pepper as needed.

Top with shredded cheese, cover until cheese has melted or pop it under the broiler.

Garnish with the other 1 tbsp. of cilantro!

Don't forget, Ozark Natural Foods offers free cooking classes Thursdays from 5:30pm - 7:30pm and Saturdays from 11:00am - 1:00pm.

