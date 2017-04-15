× Razorbacks Complete Sweep Of Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- The Arkansas baseball team blasted past Georgia 11-3 in front of a crowd of 9,143 at Baum Stadium Sunday, claiming the series sweep. The Razorbacks are now 29-8 overall and are 11-4 in SEC play, which currently put them at the top of the league.

Georgia struck first Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead into the second inning. But, that changed when Carson Shaddy was at the plate in the bottom of the second. Shaddy smashed a two-run single to give Arkansas the lead 2-1. Jax Biggers followed with a two-run single of his own for the Hogs. From there the Razorbacks’ bats started rolling. In the same inning, Chad Spanberger added to his long ball total on the year, hitting a three-run homer to cap the second. Luke Bonfield accounted for the final four runs for the Hogs.

Trailing 7-2 in the fourth inning, the Bulldogs had a chance to make a comeback. Georgia loaded the bases with one out and reliever Kevin Kopps came in and forced a double play to get out the Hogs out of the inning. For Kopps, it was his longest outing of his career. He threw for 5.2 innings while allowing no runs and struck out three, earning his second win of the season.

Next Arkansas will host Memphis for a two-game midweek series starting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.