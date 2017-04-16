Cleveland Police Seek Suspect In Facebook Homicide Video

Posted 3:55 pm, April 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, April 16, 2017

ATLANTA (CNN) — Cleveland Police said Sunday (April 16) they are searching for a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police.

Police have not verified this, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Manhunt for suspect in Facebook video killing. (CNN)

