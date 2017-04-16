Cleveland Police Seek Suspect In Facebook Homicide Video

ATLANTA (CNN) — Cleveland Police said Sunday (April 16) they are searching for a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police.

Homicide Suspect – Armed and Dangerous Steve Stephens https://t.co/uhRGkmyiRU — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

Police have not verified this, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.