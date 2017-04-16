× Don Davis: Motion Denied For Stay Of Execution

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A death row inmate’s court motions for a stay of execution have been denied.

Late Sunday (April 16) evening, U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey denied both of Don Davis’ motions for a relief of judgment and a motion for stay of his execution, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s Communications Director, Judd Deere.

On Wednesday (April 12), the death row inmate made the court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Davis is an inmate in the Arkansas Department of Correction; he was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Rogers resident Jane Daniel.

Davis has already been transferred to the Cummins Unit where the execution chamber is located, according to Arkansas Department of Correction Spokesperson Solomon Graves.

His execution is scheduled for April 17, 2017.