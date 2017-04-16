Vice President Mike Pence To Visit Demilitarized Zone

Posted 8:57 pm, April 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00PM, April 16, 2017

CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea (CNN) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived Monday (April 17) morning at a military post in South Korea. CNN reports that Pence will visit the Demilitarized Zone, the highly-fortified border between North and South Korea.

