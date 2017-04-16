CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea (CNN) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived Monday (April 17) morning at a military post in South Korea. CNN reports that Pence will visit the Demilitarized Zone, the highly-fortified border between North and South Korea.
Vice President Mike Pence To Visit Demilitarized Zone
-
North Korean Missile Test Fails, US And South Korea Say
-
Donald Trump Inauguration Day Schedule: What You Need To Know
-
US Defense Chief To Visit Japan, South Korea
-
North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says
-
Vice-President Mike Pence Cancels Trip To Little Rock
-
-
China To US: Be ‘Cool-Headed’ On North Korea
-
Spicer: Trump Is ‘Evaluating The Situation’ With Flynn
-
Trump: US Will Act Unilaterally On North Korea If Necessary
-
North Korea Fires Projectile
-
North Korea Sends Message To Trump Amid Threat To Fire Missile ‘At Any Time’
-
-
Trump Taps Mike Pence To Lead Panel Investigating Mass Voter Fraud
-
US Aircraft Carrier-Led Strike Group Headed Toward Korean Peninsula
-
Woman Arrested After Kim Jong Un’s Half-Brother Mysteriously Killed At Airport