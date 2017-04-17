2017 Tax Day Freebies And Deals
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Figuring out your taxes can be stressful, but there are some perks.
Here are some of the best tax day freebies and deals. Let us know if we’re missing any tax day specials!
- Bob Evans – 30 percent off with coupon on April 18
- Firehouse Subs – BOGO Free Sub with coupon from April 18-20.
- Great American Cookies – Free birthday cake cookie on April 18
- Hooters – Kids Eat Free through April 18
- Kona Ice – Free shaved ice on April 18
- Office Depot – 5 pounds of free document shredding with coupon
- Planet Fitness – Free hydro massage from April 15-22
- Schlotzsky’s – Free Original sandwich on April 18
- Sonic – Half-priced cheeseburgers on April 18
- Staples – 2 pounds of free document shredding with coupon through April 22