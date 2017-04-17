× ACLU Requests Stay Of Execution For Another Death Row Inmate

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The American Civil Liberties Union filed for a stay of execution for a death row inmate on Monday night (April 17), while another death row inmate was waiting to learn whether his execution would be carried out.

The ACLU is requesting a stay of execution for Ledell Lee on two counts. They claim that Lee is innocent, based on the fact that blood and hair recovered at the crime scene was never tested for DNA because previously there was not adequate testing. Therefore the ACLU said it was “scientifically impossible” to connect the crime to Lee.

The ACLU also claimed that Lee has an intellectual disability from fetal alcohol syndrome, which was never brought to the court or jury’s attention during his previous trials. The ACLU said Lee had “horrible legal counsel” since being arrested for the 1993 murder of Debra Reese.