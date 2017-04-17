× Ark. Department Of Corrections Awaits US Supreme Court Decision On Overruling Stays Of Execution

GRADY (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on Monday night (April 17) voicing his frustration in the delays in the execution of two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death.

He said they have asked the US Supreme Court to overrule the Arkansas Supreme Court’s stays of execution for Don Davis and Bruce Ward, and are hoping for an answer on Monday night.

Davis has been transported to the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections for execution, but Ward has not. If he is executed, Davis’ last meal will be fried chicken, great northern beans, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, rolls, fruit punch and strawberry cake.

A temporary restraining order issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen was overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court on Monday night. Now, the only thing standing between Davis and execution is the state supreme court’s stay of execution.