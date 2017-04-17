× Bonfield Named SEC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Luke Bonfield has been swinging a hot bat for more than a month and Monday he was recognized for another solid week in the middle of the Arkansas offense.

The Razorbacks’ outfielder was named the SEC player of the week following a four game stretch in which he hit .400 with two home runs and led Arkansas to four straight wins, including a three game sweep of conference foe Georgia. In the four games, Bonfield went 8-of-20 with 11 RBI and scored five runs.

Bonfield is third on the Razorbacks’ with a .329 season average and has seven home runs and 35 RBI.

Arkansas and Bonfield will face Memphis on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Game one of the midweek series will be at Baum Stadium while Wednesday’s game will be held at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.