× Emergency Petition Filed Against Judge Who Blocked State From Using Execution Drugs

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections filed an emergency petition on Monday (April 17) against a Pulaski County circuit judge who issued an order stopping the scheduled executions.

On Friday (April 14) Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued the temporary restraining order against the state of Arkansas, stopping the scheduled executions until further notice. The execution of six death row inmates was scheduled to begin on Monday.

However, the DOC complaint alleges that Griffen should have recused himself from hearing the lawsuit about the execution drugs, because he is unable to be impartial in the case. The complaint also states that Griffen attended two anti-death penalty rallies on Friday — one where he laid on a gurney pretending to be an inmate — and posted his views about the matter on his personal blog, writing, “Arkansas officials plan to commit a series of homicides.”

The complaint requests that Judge Griffen be removed from the case and his temporary restraining order stopping the scheduled executions be lifted.