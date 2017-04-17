× Federal Injunction Blocking Arkansas Executions Overturned

ST. LOUIS (KFSM) — A federal injunction that was blocking seven death row inmates from execution has been overturned on Monday (April 17).

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge’s motion to vacate the stays of execution, which was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Saturday (April 15).

Now, the executions are in the hands of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

There are still stays of execution in place for Don Davis and Bruce Ward, who were scheduled to be put to death on Monday. The Arkansas Supreme Court granted stays for both Davis and Ward on Monday afternoon over questions concerning Davis’ and Ward’s access to independent mental health experts.

A second stay of execution from the Arkansas Supreme Court is also in place for Ward.

I will appeal Bruce Ward and Don Davis' stays of execution granted by the State Supreme Court to #SCOTUS this evening. #arpx #ARExecutions — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) April 17, 2017

Rutledge is working to overturn the stays of execution.

In the meantime, the prison staff at the Arkansas Department of Corrections facility is still preparing for the executions on Monday night.