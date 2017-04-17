Future School Begins Building STEM Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)—Future School is enrolling more students for the next school year, and that will require more space.

The school is located in the historic building on 622 N. Seventh Street, which was once the Fort Smith Girls Club. It was transformed into a modern learning space in the spring of 2016, and now the second phase of construction has begun.

With consensus from the students, the public charter school is getting a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) center. The STEM center will be located near the old pool area. It will have three new classrooms, including a greenhouse that will hold an aquaponics system the students built. The STEM center will also have 3-D printers and other equipment for students to explore technology.

“A STEM center is so important for us because that's really where the jobs are going to be,” said superintendent Trish Flanagan. “It also helps integrate concepts that students are learning in math, in English and all other disciplines, so they can be more hands on and project based.”

Flanagan said the STEM center will be done by June, just in time for the 2017-2018 school year.

Future School is currently enrolling 10th and 11th graders on a first come, first served basis. To learn more or to set up a tour at the school, visit their website.

By August 2018, the charter school will be at its full capacity with up to 450 students in grades 10-12.