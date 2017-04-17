State Supreme Court Grants Stay Of Execution For One Death Row Inmate

Posted 11:18 am, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20AM, April 17, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Death row inmate Bruce Ward’s request for a stay of execution was reaffirmed Monday (April 17) after the Arkansas Supreme Court rejected a motion from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to reconsider the order, according to Rutledge spokesman Judd Deere.

Ward is one of seven death row inmates scheduled to be executed starting today. He has been on death row since 1990 for killing 18-year-old Rebecca Lynn Doss.

The court granted Ward’s request for a stay of execution Friday (April 14) but offered no reason for its decision. The court also declined to discuss a reason for its decision Monday, Deere said.

Rutledge is evaluating options on how to proceed, Deere said.

