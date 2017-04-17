× Three Springdale Residents Arrested After Allegedly Poaching Elk

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three Springdale residents were arrested on Monday (April 17) after allegedly poaching elk earlier this year.

Rebecca Burkett, 27, Clifford Lee Burkett, 52, and Joyce Stout, 57, were all arrested in connection to an investigation into the deaths of three elk, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission post.

On Jan. 29, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission took a cal from landowners who spotted two dead elk that had been shot on private property on the Newton/Madison County line, the post states. One of the elk had its tenderloins removed, and its head was in the process of being removed.

The AGFC took evidence from the scene that helped lead to the arrest. It was able to salvage and donate the remaining meat on the animals.

Later, the investigation led to a third elk that was found in a storage building in Springdale.

Rebecca Burket and Stout are facing charges of fleeing a wildlife officer, taking prohibited elk, criminal trespassing, hunting in a closed season, aiding and abetting, hunting from the road, and big game checking requirements.

Clifford Burkett is facing charges of hunting in a closed season, criminal trespassing, and aiding and abetting.

Rebecca Burket is facing possible fines of $12,870, Stout is facing $6,420 and Clifford Burkett is facing $5,000.