Bentonville School District To Add Fences At Six Elementary Schools

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Bentonville School Board is taking precautionary action following the death of a Fayetteville student who wandered off campus.

Fayetteville Public Schools responded by adding fences to its elementary schools, and the Bentonville School District plans to follow in the same path for its elementary schools.

Dr. Debbie Jones, superintendent at Bentonville, said the board is in the process of bidding out the job to contractors.

Jones said six elementary schools in the district currently do not have a fence installed, but that will change by the end of the summer.

Bentonville parents and residents 5NEWS spoke to supported the move.

Resident and grandfather L.C. Ramsey said he would be willing to take whatever tax increase necessary to support the school district's plan, adding that you can't put a price tag on safety.

"I think its a great idea regardless of it cost a little more money for tax payers," said Ramsey, who has two grandchildren in Bentonville. "I just think its a great idea and I'm a taxpayer right here in Bentonville."

The news came as a relief to mother Misty Ingram.

"You don't have that worry that he could run into the street and get hit by a car anything, if there's a fence there or something blocking them from the road," Ingram said.

Julie Pevey, a mother whose children are enrolled in the district, said she was surprised that fences weren't already installed.

"I was surprised that the schools didn't have fencing around the playgrounds already," Pevey said. "I was very shocked to hear that."

She admitted that she had never checked for a fence at the school building of her children, but thought including one would be mandatory.

