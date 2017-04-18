Chemistry Fuels Van Buren’s Turnaround Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - Van Buren has enjoyed a comeback campaign this season. After finishing under the 500-win mark a year ago, they are now well over it at 15-2 overall. They say the recent success simply boils down to chemistry on-and-off the field.

"The chemistry on this team is real good," said Van Buren coach David Loyd. "I have a great bunch of guys to coach."

That may sound cliché, but the Pointers firmly believe that has been the difference maker this time around.

'If you can't trust the guy you are playing next to have your back on-and-off the field it's a lot harder to play," said senior Ethan Holmes. "You get tense, but when you know the guys are out there for you and not themselves it gets a lot easier."

It also doesn`t hurt to have depth in their batting order. The Pointers have a handful of players with averages over 300. One of those being senior Ethan Holmes he leads the team in every offensive category and is at the top of the 7A- West with an over 400 batting average.

"They know that when he comes up to the plate," said Loyd. "A lot of times they know something good is about to happen. Normally we don't have that kind of depth but we have been pretty fortunate this year."

With just six games left in the regular season, Van Buren has worked their way to the top of 7A West standings. For the first time in recent years, the Pointers are excited to be back in the state tournament conversation.