× WANTED: Fort Smith Police Search For Two Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing 70-Year-Old Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for two people who are accused of assaulting and robbing a 70-year-old man inside his home after helping him carry in his groceries.

Dale Roberts, 29, and Nicole Standige, 30, are both suspects in the investigation, according to a FSPD press release.

They are accused of offering to help the victim carry his groceries into his home, and then attacking him. The man was hit on the back of his head numerous times, and he received a large cut and several fractures on one of his forearms.

The man told officers that he knew Standige from his son, and that’s why he felt comfortable letting them carry in his groceries.

Police said the man was tied up with an electrical cord, and then the suspects took cash, a debit card, cell phone and other items from his home, before leaving in his car. They are believed to be driving the victim’s stolen silver KIA Soul with plates EMA FZP.

Police said the victim was able to get free and then walked outside, where a Good Samaritan called police for help.

Warrants for Roberts and Standige’s arrests were issued on charges of aggravated robbery, second degree battery, and felony theft of property.

Their last known address was in Sallisaw, and they are believed to have ties to Arkansas, Oklahoma and Florida.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts should contact police.