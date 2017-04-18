× Garrett’s Blog: Heavy Rain Late Week

A slow moving front will arrive in the area late this week with rain spread from the north to the south.

The front will be in the area on Thursday with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely.

The overall severe risk on both Wednesday and Thursday is minimal. There will probably be a handful of severe storms but it seems lower in magnitude than previous events we’re known to experience in April.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as we head into the weekend.

The heaviest rain will target NE Oklahoma, SW Missouri, & NW Arkansas. This axis of rain will probably shift some in the coming days.

There will also be a risk of a few severe storms on Friday evening and Friday night as the system pushed east of our area with rain eventually ending from the west to the east mid-morning on Saturday.

-Garrett