Hundreds Lend A Hand For United Way’s Day Of Caring

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Communities across the River Valley will get a dose of TLC Tuesday (April 18) for United Way’s Day of Caring!

Over 800 volunteers will be lending a hand to tackle projects for nonprofits in the area that would otherwise cost them valuable dollars.

Projects will be happening in Van Buren, Fort Smith, Barling, Alma, Booneville, Greenwood, Charleston, Lavaca, Mansfield, Mulberry, Ozark, Paris,

Poteau and Sallisaw for a total of 87 projects!

Groups will be doing things like painting, mulching, landscaping, making repairs to roofs, reading to the elderly and many other activities that the organizations need done.

This one day makes a difference to not only the organizations, but the volunteers, too.

“It’s very heartwarming to see everyone get together in the community and work so hard,” volunteer Beth Presley said.

This is the 24th year for the Day of Caring, and organizers said the event couldn’t happen without the hundreds of folks that take time out of their day to help the nonprofits in need throughout the area.

“Our Day of Caring volunteers are amazing,” said Eddie Lee Herndon, President of the United Way of Fort Smith Area. “The projects that will be completed this year will provide much needed help that many agencies could not afford or accomplish without this incredible day of volunteerism,” Herndon added.

In Fort Smith, the event kicked off with a breakfast at the Riverfront Amphitheater with Mayor Sandy Sanders.

