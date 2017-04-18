× Johnson County Circuit Judge Suspended After DWI Arrest

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission has suspended a Johnson County Circuit Judge who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge William M. Pearson has been suspended since his arrest in January, the commission said Tuesday (April 18). The commission declined to give a timeline for completing its investigation or specify what punishment Pearson may face.

Pearson, 57, pleaded guilty Monday (April 17) to driving while intoxicated in January, according to court documents. He was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with DWI after fleeing from police.

Pearson failed to stop at a sobriety check point and led Arkansas State Police on a 1.5-mile chase that ended about 9:30 p.m. near 1300 Crawford St. on the west side of Clarksville, according to state police.

Pearson’s driver’s license is suspended for six months and will be reinstated only if he completes an alcohol education course, according to court documents. Pearson also is required to pay a $700 fine and speak to college students about the dangers of DWI and drugs.

Pearson was elected to the Division 1 judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit in 2008 and earns $139,000 a year. He ran unopposed and won re-election in May 2014. His current term is scheduled to end in 2020.

The commission is composed of nine Arkansans: three judges, three lawyers and three public members who are neither lawyers nor judges, according to the commission’s website.

The commission has jurisdiction over roughly 400 judges from the circuit level up to the Supreme Court. It investigates issue ranging from conflicts of interest and intimidation courtroom demeanor to bias and misconduct off the bench.

The commission can reprimand or censure a judge, or recommend to the Supreme Court that the judge be suspended with or without pay or removed from office, according to its website.

On Monday, Pearson released a statement apologizing to his family, fellow judges and lawyers, and residents of the 5th Judicial Circuit, which consists of Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties.