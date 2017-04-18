× Man Killed After Vehicle Runs Into Tree In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road on Monday morning (April 17) and hit a tree in Springdale.

The man, George Perez, 23, and an infant boy were found inside their car, which ran off County Line Road in Springdale around 11:50 a.m.

Both Perez and the child were transported to the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. Perez died from his injuries at the hospital, but the child sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.