Man Killed After Vehicle Runs Into Tree In Springdale

Posted 10:15 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, April 18, 2017

splitshire / MGN

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road on Monday morning (April 17) and hit a tree in Springdale.

The man, George Perez, 23, and an infant boy were found inside their car, which ran off County Line Road in Springdale around 11:50 a.m.

Both Perez and the child were transported to the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. Perez died from his injuries at the hospital, but the child sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s