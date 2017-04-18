× Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Reportedly Shot Oklahoma Deputy Multiple Times

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy was shot following an altercation on Tuesday morning (April 18) and a manhunt is now underway for the suspect.

Officials told our affiliates KFOR that deputy was shot multiple times near I-35 and Mulhall Road in Logan County, Oklahoma. The deputy was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

Officials said the deputy was shot multiple times in the body and face by Nathan LeForce.

A manhunt is now underway for LeForce, who allegedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene in a gray 2010 Mazda with Oklahoma license plate AEN-616.

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

The vehicle was spotted later Tuesday morning, but the suspect has yet to be taken into custody. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told KFOR that the deputy was coherent and able to give investigators information regarding the shooting.

He appeared to be stable, and he was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about LeForce’s whereabouts should call 911.

This is a developing story. To read more on our affiliate KFOR’s website, click here.