× Oklahoma Legislators Pay Tribute To State Rep. David Brumbaugh

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — An Oklahoma State Representative who passed away over the weekend was honored by the state legislature on Monday (April 17).

Oklahoma Representative David Brumbaugh, 56, died on Saturday (April 15) after collapsing inside his home.

Rep. Mike Ritze, who shared a desk with Brumbaugh, said Brumbaugh had been struggling with diabetes.

Governor Mary Fallin released the following statement on the passing of Brumbaugh:

“Representative Brumbaugh was a fair and dedicated public servant. He was a hard-working member of the House of Representatives, where he served as caucus chairman of House Republicans and as vice chairman of the House Appropriation and Budget Committee’s subcommittee on general government. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Brumbaugh (R-Broken Arrow) was elected to House District 76 in 2010 and has served it since.

He also served as the current Republican Caucus Chair since 2014 and was the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on General Government, reported our affiliate KFOR.