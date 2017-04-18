× Police: Springdale Pair Robbed, Kidnapped Man

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Two Springdale residents are accused of robbing a man at knife point and then kidnapping him in hopes of raiding his bank account, according to a preliminary arrest report.

James Maxey, 26, and Michel Rascon-Rodriguez, 20, were arrested Monday (April 17) in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property.

The victim told police he went inside a house on Shannon Street about 3:50 p.m. Monday, when Maxey held a knife to him while Rascon-Rodriguez rifled through his pockets, according to the report.

Maxey then marched the victim at knife point to the victim’s truck and had Rascon-Rodriguez drive it to a bank.

While Maxey and Rascon-Rodriguez tried to use the victim’s debit card, he escaped from the truck and ran inside the bank.

Maxey and Rascon-Rodriguez then fled in the victim’s truck but were arrested back at the house on Shannon Street, according to the report.

Maxey and Rascon-Rodriguez were being held Tuesday (April 18) at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Both have hearings set for Wednesday (April 19) in Washington County Circuit Court.