Razorbacks Explode For 16 Runs In Rout

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took just five batters for Memphis to take a three run lead at Arkansas on Tuesday night and it appeared the Razorbacks might have their hands full.

The Arkansas bats did more than just make up for the three runs they spotted the tigers.

Arkansas pounded out 15 hits and scored 16 runs, tied for the most this season, as they blew out Memphis 16-7 inside Baum Stadium. The two teams will wrap up the midweek series in North Little Rock on Wednesday as they’ll meet at Dickey Stephens Park.

Chad Spanberger and Dominic Fletcher each had huge days for the Hogs. Spanberger collected a pair of hits and drove in four runs while Fletcher finished a home run shy of the cycly and also drove in four, with three coming on a bases loaded triple in the fourth. Jax Biggers, along with Fletcher, led Arkansas with three hits while five different players had at least two RBI.

In a night full of offense, it might come as a surprise Arkansas did not hit a home run in the game. The Razorbacks lead the SEC and entered the game ninth in the country with 52 home runs this season.

Arkansas scored three runs in the second, four runs in the third, four runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth inning. Despite scoring the 16 runs, the Razorbacks still left nine runners on base including the bases loaded in the first.