Record High Stress Levels In America

Are you stressed out? You're not alone.

Turns out more Americans are suffering from stress and mental health issues than ever before.

That's what a new study from New York University found.

Researchers said about one in ten Americans are depressed, stressed and anxious, but many of them do not have the insurance to get the help they need.

Scientists suggest insurance companies should pay for more mental health services.

Those services should also be part of a person's primary care.

