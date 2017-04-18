× Rogers Hires Lamont Frazier As Boys Basketball Coach

ROGERS (KFSM) – It took just a few weeks for Rogers to find who they thought was the right man to lead the Mounties’ basketball program.

The school announced Tuesday night that Lamont Frazier will be the next head coach at Rogers High School pending school board approval. Frazier comes to Rogers after spending the past five seasons at Willard High School, a 5A school in Missouri.

“He just has a lot of qualities you look for in a potential head coach,” Rogers schools athletics director Mark Holderbaum said. “His knowledge of the game, his communication, his passion for the game and what he believes in and what he’s going to bring to Mounties basketball as the head coach.

“He wants out kids to be a positive impression in the school and the community. That’s not just limited to basketball kids. He’s got that feeling toward kids in general, which is a great attribute for any educator.”

Frazier replaces Wayne Herren who resigned on March 31. Riogers went 7-20 in the 2016-17 season, including 0-14 in the 7A-West. Frazier had a 70-63 record in five seasons as Willard.

Frazier played college basketball at Missouri for legendary coach Norm Stewart and also coached six seasons at Central Missouri State as an assistant.