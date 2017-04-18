× Rue21 Closing Hundreds Of Stores Including Springdale, Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rue21 revealed on Monday (April 17) that the store would be closing hundreds of locations nationwide.

The Pennslyvania-based clothing chain has 17 locations in Arkansas, six of which are slated to close. Two Northwest Arkansas stores, Pinnacle Hills and Springdale, are on the list of store closings. Stores in Bryant, El Dorado, Harrison and Mountain Home will also close.

The Fort Smith and Fayetteville stores will remain open.

Rue21 currently has nearly 1,200 stores.

To see a full list of store closures, click here and look at the individual stores.