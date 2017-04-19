× Aaron Hernandez Kills Himself In Prison

(CBS NEWS)– Convicted killer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, authorities said Wednesday morning.

CBS Boston reports that Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction Issued a satatement saying, “On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”