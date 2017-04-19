Scammers Using Alma Police Non-Emergency Phone Number In Phone Scam

ALMA (KFSM) — Officers at the Alma Police Department are receiving reports that someone is using their non-emergency phone number for a scam.

Officer Jeremy Caldwell said the scammers are telling residents they have warrants with the Alma Police Department and that they need to pay them over the phone immediately or they are going to jail.

Caldwell said this is not how the department notifies people of warrants and they do not demand pay for warrants over the phone.

The non-emergency phone number is (479) 632-3333.