Scammers Using Alma Police Non-Emergency Phone Number In Phone Scam

Posted 3:26 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, April 19, 2017

ALMA (KFSM) — Officers at the Alma Police Department are receiving reports that someone is using their non-emergency phone number for a scam.

Officer Jeremy Caldwell said the scammers are telling residents they have warrants with the Alma Police Department and that they need to pay them over the phone immediately or they are going to jail.

Caldwell said this is not how the department notifies people of warrants and they do not demand pay for warrants over the phone.

The non-emergency phone number is (479) 632-3333.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s