Arkansas Supreme Court Issues Stay Of Execution For Stacey Johnson

Posted 6:16 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 06:18PM, April 19, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted one of two executions set for Thursday (April 20), reported THV11.

The court said the condemned inmate should have a chance at proving his innocence with further DNA testing.

Stacey Johnson claims that advanced DNA techniques could show that he didn’t kill Carol Heath, a 25-year-old mother of two, in 1993 at her southwest Arkansas apartment.

In a 4-3 ruling Wednesday afternoon, the state’s highest court issued a stay for Johnson and ordered a new hearing in lower court for Johnson to make his claims.

Johnson was set for execution Thursday night along with inmate Ledell Lee, who is also seeking a stay in a separate case.

 

